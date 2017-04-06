Canadian couple hits lottery jackpot for the third time

A Canadian couple scored an $8.1 million ($6 million American) jackpot in the lottery in February — the third time they had hit a jackpot in the last 30 years.
Barbara and Douglas Fink of Edmonton, Alberta first hit the jackpot in 1989, when they split $128,000 with four friends. In 2010, the Finks hit the jackpot solo and took home $100,000.
Barbara Fink was expecting a similar payout when she found out she had hit the jackpot in February. That’s when she learned she was one of just two jackpot winners — meaning this time, the Finks would be taking home millions.
Douglas was away on business when Barbara heard the news. She said it took a few tries but she finally got him on the phone.