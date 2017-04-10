Chris Stapleton's new album 'From A Room: Vol. 1' comes May 5, see the tracklist

Two years to the date after Chris Stapleton's debut album "Traveller" knocked country music fans on their butts, he's dropping a new record.

"From A Room: Volume 1" will be released on May 5 and is already available for pre-order from iTunes. Stapleton announced the details on April 6, also telling fans to expect "Volume 2" to come later in 2017.

Two new Chris Stapleton albums in one year? I've heard worse news before.

In addition to the artwork (see it above), Stapleton also released the track listing for "From A Room: Volume 1." The record will include nine new songs, eight of which were co-written by Stapleton.

The only song he didn't have a hand in writing is Willie Nelson's 1982 hit "Last Thing I Needed First Thing This Morning."

According to Nash Country Daily, the album was recorded at Nashville's historic RCA Studio A, former home to country icons including Nelson and Dolly Parton. Stapleton's "Traveller" producing partner Dave Cobb was involved in the new record.

"Traveller" was regarded as an instant classic by country fans and writers. After years of working as a successful songwriter in Nashville, the album made Stapleton a mainstream star, leading to wins at the Grammys, CMAs and ACMs.

Interestingly, none of Stapleton's co-writing partners from "Traveller" show up in the tracklist for "From A Room: Volume 1," but his frequent collaborator Mike Henderson is listed as a pen on four tracks.

Listed below is the tracklist for "From A Room: Volume 1:"

"Broken Halos" "Last Thing I Needed First Thing This Morning" "Second One To Know" "Up To No Good Livin'" "Either Way" "I Was Wrong" "Without Your Love" "Them Stems" "Death Row"

Clint Davis covers entertainment and trending news topics for the Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @MrClintDavis.