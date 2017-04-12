Comedian Charlie Murphy dead at 57

Mostly Cloudy
Comedian and actor Charlie Murphy, 57, died Wednesday. TMZ first reported the news and said Murphy died in a New York City hospital after a battle with leukemia. Charlie Murphy is the older brother of comedian Eddie Murphy. He started his film career in the late '80s and '90s with movies like "Harlem Nights," "Mo' Betta Blues" and "CB4." Charlie Murphy is probably best-known as the seasoned storyteller in his "True Hollywood Stories" sketches from "Chappelle's Show." He told lesser-known tales of Rick James and Prince that were almost too good to be true — almost. "True story: Prince's cook at the time, her name was Randy, cooked us pancakes. Blouses," said Micki Free, one of Prince's former bandmates, who added that tale of Murphy's was true. Murphy is survived by his brother and three kids and a stepchild. Trending stories at Newsy.com Nostalgia Wasn't Enough To Get The New 'Smurfs' Film A Decent Debut Legendary Insult Comic Don Rickles Dies At 90 'The Boss Baby' Is In Charge Of The Box Office This Weekend
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - NOVEMBER 03: Actor Charlie Murphy arrives at Spike TV's "Eddie Murphy: One Night Only" at the Saban Theatre on November 3, 2012 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - NOVEMBER 03: (L-R) Actor Charlie Murphy and honoree Eddie Murphy arrive at Spike TV's "Eddie Murphy: One Night Only" at the Saban Theatre on November 3, 2012 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)
NEW YORK - DECEMBER 10: (L-R) Actors Charlie Murphy, Gabrielle Union and Morris Chestnut attend the "Perfect Holiday" Celebration at Marquee on December 10, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Henry/Getty Images)
NEW YORK - JUNE 04: Actor Charlie Murphy appears on BET's 106 & Park June 4, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)
NEW YORK - JULY 23: Comedian Charlie Murphy appears on a taping of BET 106 & Park on July 23, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images)
NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 16: Comedian Charlie Murphy speaks at the Sony PlayStation 3 Launch Party at the Sony Style Store on November 16, 2006 in New York City. Sony allowed 400 people to purchase the new Sony PlayStation 3 at the party. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images )
Murphy was credited in a number of different movies and TV shows, including roles on "Night at the Museum" and "Norbit" along with TV series "Black Jesus" and "Power."
In addition to playing several acting roles and serving as a comedian, Murphy also got several writing credits, according to IMDB.com.
As news of Murphy's death broke on Tuesday, fellow comedians and others in show business took to Twitter to mourn the loss of their colleague and friend.
We just lost one of the funniest most real brothers of all time . Charlie Murphy RIP. pic.twitter.com/AAwItp5AJC— Chris Rock (@chrisrock) April 12, 2017
Charlie Murphy changed my life. One of the most original people I've ever met. Hilarious dude. Habitual Line Stepper. So sad. pic.twitter.com/MltwzHAR9v— Neal Brennan (@nealbrennan) April 12, 2017
"He was a HABITUAL line-stepper..."
RIP Charlie Murphy, whose storytelling was hilarious and unforgettable.— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) April 12, 2017
