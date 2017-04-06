Don Rickles, a longtime actor and comedian, has died of kidney failure at the age of 90. The Associated Press reports Rickles died Thursday morning at his home.

Rickles was born in Queens, New York in 1926. He enlisted in the Navy served during World War II after high school.

Rickles got his start in entertainment doing stand up, working in night clubs in the 1940s and '50s. He eventually found steady acting work in acting in the 1960s, appearing on TV shows like "Get Smart" and in movies like "Kelly's Heroes."

RIP Don Rickles. One of the funniest people that ever lived, you dumb schmuck. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) April 6, 2017

One of the funniest, ballsiest comics of all time. RIP Don Rickles. pic.twitter.com/wF9rPQjjVz — Jim Norton (@JimNorton) April 6, 2017

He briefly had his own TV show, "The Don Rickles Show" in the 1970s.

Rickles is perhaps best known for his insult comedy, which was on full display in his dozens of appearances on the Tonight Show with Johnny Carson throughout the years and his appearances on Dean Martin's Celebrity Roasts in the 1970s.

Rickles' career found new life in the 1990s, when he voiced Mr. Potato Head in 1995's Toy Story. He also appeared in Martin Scorsese's cult classic, "Casino" that same year.

Rickles voiced Mr. Potato Head in two other Toy Story movies in the 2000s.

Rickles was awarded an Emmy in 2008 for appearing "Mr. Warmth: The Don Rickles Project," a feature film about his life.

RIP Don Rickles. Legend. — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) April 6, 2017

In lieu of flowers, Don Rickles' family has requested that people drop their pants and fire a rocket. #RIPDonRickles — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) April 6, 2017

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.