Dad arrested after leaving kids in car to go gamble at casino

A New Mexico man was arrested after leaving his three young children in a car while he went into a casino to gamble.

Video shows Andrew Martinez, 34, talking with Santa Fe County deputies after leaving the Camel Rock Casino, according to KRQE.

The incident happened at 10 p.m. local time on June 1 after casino security called the deputies. Martinez's twin 2-year-olds and his 4-year old were left in the car, according to KRQE.

On the video, Martinez told the deputies he was in the casino for 15 minutes to "get refreshments" before later admitting he gambled while stopping in the casino.

Martinez, who is from Chimayo, New Mexico, was charged with three counts of child abuse/abandonment, according to KRQE.