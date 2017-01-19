Eli Young Band's tour bus catches fire in Kansas

41 Action News Staff
9:38 AM, Jan 18, 2017
36 mins ago
TOPEKA, Kan. - The tour bus for the country music group Eli Young Band caught fire outside Topeka, Kansas, early Wednesday morning. 

Police confirm there we no reported injuries. Despite losing possessions in the fire, band members say they're just glad their driver, Randy, made it out of the burning bus safely.  

It's unclear what caused the back of the bus to catch fire. 

Eli Young Band is currently on tour. 

