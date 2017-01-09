Esteban Santiago appears in court after Fort Lauderdale airport shooting

(CNN) -- Fort Lauderdale airport shooting suspect Esteban Santiago made his first court appearance Monday, during which Judge Alicia O. Valle advised him he would face three charges: performing an act of violence against a person at an airport serving international civil aviation that caused serious bodily injury; using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence; and causing the death of a person through the use of a firearm.

Two of the charges carry a maximum sentence of death. Valle appointed Santiago a lawyer and set his next court date for January 17.