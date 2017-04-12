In the months since "Giraffe Cam" was launched by the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York in February, a number of giraffes have been born in zoos across America and the world.

Among the newborn giraffes, a female calf was born at the Houston Zoo on Monday. The Masai giraffe is said to be doing well by the zoo.

Here are a few other notable examples of giraffes born in recent months.

The Denver Zoo welcomed Dobby, a five-foot tall calf, on Feb. 28 after 23-year-old mother Kipele gave a surprise birth at the zoo. The zoo did not confirm that Kipele was pregnant until just weeks before her birth. Dobby had a health scare in the days follow his birth, but is said to be making "great progress."

The Toledo (Ohio) Zoo welcomed Kipenzi on April 3. At birth, she weighed 130 pounds and stood approximately 67 inches tall. The name Kipenzi means "beloved" or "precious one" in Swahili.

At the Global Wildlife Center in Folsom, Louisiana, mother Sara gave birth to Nala. The zoo said Nala is a name of African origin meaning "beloved."

The Memphis Zoo welcomed a male calf on April 3. Unfortunately, mother Akili is not providing appropriate maternal behavior. Because of this, the zoo is having to raise Akili by hand. The zoo said this is not unusual for first-time mothers.

Despite the long wait, April is said to be in good health, as her baby bump continues to grow.

According to the Giraffe Conservation Foundation, female giraffes' gestation period is 15 months. A typical calf is 5 to 6 feet tall at birth, and weighs roughly 150 pounds.

Actual labor for giraffes can take as little as 30 minutes.