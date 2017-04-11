Garth Brooks sends teen fan generous gift after crash forced him to miss concert

Jake Stroud has a friend in high places.

The teenager from Arlington, Tennessee got a generous care package from Garth Brooks after a serious injury forced him to miss one of the singer's concerts in February.

Stroud was on his way to see Garth's show in Memphis when he crashed his pickup truck, leaving the vehicle flipped with him pinned beneath it, according to WHBQ-TV.

The crash kept Stroud from going to the concert and left him recovering in a hospital room.

After the wreck, Stroud's friends and family started a social media campaign to get Garth to visit him in the hospital. The campaign eventually caught Garth's eye, leading him to send the young fan a box loaded with dozens of signed t-shirts, hats, CDs and other items.

"I was just shocked at as many things as he sent me," Stroud said. "He didn't have to do anything for me. I was just going to his concert. Shows what kind of person he is."

According to KTNV, Stroud is still eager to see his first Garth show.

