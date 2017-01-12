George Clooney responds to Trump's comments on Meryl Streep

Actor George Clooney had a tongue-in-cheek response to President-elect Donald Trump’s remarks about his “The Fantastic Mr. Fox” co-star, Meryl Streep.

Clooney doesn’t seem amused by Trump’s post-Golden Globes tweet, in which he referred to Streep – one of the most respected actresses in Hollywood – as “overrated.”

Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Trump’s tweet came after Streep criticized him during her widely-circulated Golden Globes acceptance speech.

“I’ve always said that about Meryl,” Clooney sarcastically told People . “She’s maybe the most overrated actress of all-time. She and I worked together on Fantastic Mr. Fox as husband and wife, and I will tell you even as a fox, a female fox, she’s overrated,” he added.

Clooney continued by mockingly asking, “Aren’t you supposed to be running the country?”