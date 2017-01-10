George Lucas' Museum will be built in Los Angeles

Wind Advisory issued January 10 at 7:19PM EST expiring January 10 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Brown, Jackson, Morgan, Parke, Putnam, Vermillion
Wind Advisory issued January 10 at 7:19PM EST expiring January 10 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Bartholomew, Boone, Carroll, Clinton, Decatur, Delaware, Fountain, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Howard, Jennings, Johnson, Madison, Marion, Montgomery, Randolph, Rush, Shelby, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Warren
Wind Advisory issued January 10 at 7:19PM EST expiring January 10 at 8:30PM EST in effect for: Clay, Daviess, Greene, Knox, Lawrence, Martin, Monroe, Owen, Sullivan, Vigo
Wind Advisory issued January 10 at 3:10PM EST expiring January 10 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Boone, Carroll, Clinton, Delaware, Fountain, Hamilton, Howard, Madison, Montgomery, Randolph, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Warren
Wind Advisory issued January 10 at 6:23PM EST expiring January 10 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Bartholomew, Decatur, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Jennings, Johnson, Marion, Rush, Shelby
Wind Advisory issued January 10 at 6:23PM EST expiring January 10 at 8:00PM EST in effect for: Brown, Clay, Daviess, Greene, Jackson, Knox, Lawrence, Martin, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion, Vigo
Wind Advisory issued January 10 at 2:33PM EST expiring January 10 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ohio, Ripley, Switzerland, Union, Wayne
High Wind Warning issued January 10 at 12:55PM EST expiring January 10 at 11:00PM EST in effect for: Benton, Jasper, Lake, Newton, Porter
Wind Advisory issued January 10 at 4:23PM EST expiring January 10 at 11:00PM EST in effect for: Adams, Allen, Blackford, Cass, De Kalb, Elkhart, Fulton, Grant, Huntington, Jay, Kosciusko, Lagrange, La Porte, Marshall, Miami, Noble, Pulaski, Saint Joseph, Starke, Steuben, Wabash, Wells, White, Whitley
Wind Advisory issued January 10 at 3:10PM EST expiring January 10 at 8:00PM EST in effect for: Bartholomew, Brown, Clay, Daviess, Decatur, Greene, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Knox, Lawrence, Marion, Martin, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Rush, Shelby, Sullivan, Vermillion, Vigo
Wind Advisory issued January 10 at 4:38AM EST expiring January 10 at 11:00PM EST in effect for: Benton, Jasper, Lake, Newton, Porter
Flood Warning issued January 10 at 10:16AM EST expiring January 15 at 1:45AM EST in effect for: Cass, Kosciusko, Miami, Wabash, Whitley
Wind Advisory issued January 10 at 10:03AM EST expiring January 10 at 8:00PM EST in effect for: Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Daviess, Decatur, Delaware, Fountain, Greene, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Howard, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Knox, Lawrence, Madison, Marion, Martin, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Randolph, Rush, Shelby, Sullivan, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vermillion, Vigo, Warren
LOS ANGELES (AP) — "Star Wars" creator George Lucas and his team have chosen Los Angeles over San Francisco as the home of a museum that will showcase his work.
After what organizers called an extremely difficult decision, they announced Tuesday that the museum will be built in Exposition Park in Los Angeles, where it will sit alongside other more traditional museums.
Lucas has been trying to build the museum, called The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, for nearly a decade, and is financing the project by himself.
The project became the subject of a rivalry between the two cities, with San Francisco offering Treasure Island in the middle of the bay as a home.