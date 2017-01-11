RTV6
Flood Warning issued January 10 at 10:16AM EST expiring January 15 at 1:45AM EST in effect for: Cass, Kosciusko, Miami, Wabash, Whitley
1
Weather Alert
Dog scared of slippery floor, walks backwards on it
Mina Abgoon
3:12 AM, Jan 11, 2017
28 mins ago
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
That’s one way of conquering your fears.
Witness this German Shepherd's epic attempt to make it down the hallway without slipping. His owner calls for him as he fearfully starts moving.
Wait for the ending – what he does to finally get inside the room is hilarious. See it in the video below.
A
