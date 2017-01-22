Gorilla youngster has quite the attitude

RTV6
Weather
Traffic
All Sections
Weather
+
Interactive Radar
Storm Tracker
7-Day Forecast
Today's Forecast
Cams
Maps/Radars
Weather Alerts
School Closings
Traffic
+
Traffic Map
Gas Prices
News
+
Local
U.S./World
Call 6
Crime
Good News
Politics
DecodeDC
Moving to Mexico
Hot Button
Photos
Money
+
Don't Waste Your Money
Angie's List
Financial Fitness Zone
ShopSmart
Sports
+
Colts
Pacers
Indy 500
College
High School
Life
+
Event Calendar
Horoscope
Jefferson Awards
Entertainment
+
Food
TV Listings
Sudoku
Crosswords
Comics
Right This Minute
The List
Video
+
Live Video
Indianapolis This Week
Newscasts
YouTube Channel
ABC Live Video
Marketplace
+
Contests
About Us
+
Contact Us
News Team
Mobile
Newsletters
Advertise
Support
Current
51°
Clear
3-Day Forecast
HI: 49°
LO: 40°
HI: 47°
LO: 36°
HI: 50°
LO: 39°
More Weather
Sign In
+
Newsletters
Sign Out
+
Manage Email Preferences
16
Weather Alerts
Flood Warning issued January 22 at 10:44AM EST expiring January 25 at 3:15AM EST in effect for: Jackson, Lawrence, Washington
Flood Warning issued January 22 at 10:44AM EST expiring January 28 at 9:34AM EST in effect for: Lawrence, Martin
Flood Warning issued January 22 at 10:03PM EST expiring January 23 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Tippecanoe
Flood Warning issued January 22 at 10:03PM EST expiring January 26 at 1:40PM EST in effect for: Daviess, Greene, Knox
Flood Warning issued January 22 at 10:03PM EST expiring January 27 at 9:24PM EST in effect for: Parke, Vermillion, Vigo
Flood Warning issued January 22 at 10:03PM EST expiring January 29 at 9:00AM EST in effect for: Fountain, Parke, Vermillion, Warren
Flood Warning issued January 22 at 10:03PM EST expiring January 23 at 10:01PM EST in effect for: Fountain, Parke, Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Warren
Flood Warning issued January 22 at 10:03PM EST expiring January 26 at 5:00PM EST in effect for: Daviess, Greene, Knox
Flood Warning issued January 22 at 10:03PM EST expiring January 30 at 4:00PM EST in effect for: Parke, Vermillion, Vigo
Flood Warning issued January 22 at 10:44AM EST expiring January 28 at 10:02AM EST in effect for: Jackson, Lawrence, Washington
Flood Warning issued January 22 at 10:44AM EST expiring January 27 at 4:59PM EST in effect for: Lawrence, Martin
Flood Warning issued January 22 at 10:44AM EST expiring January 25 at 8:50PM EST in effect for: Greene, Monroe, Owen
Flood Warning issued January 22 at 10:44AM EST expiring January 27 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Lawrence, Martin
Flood Warning issued January 22 at 10:44AM EST expiring January 23 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Marion, Morgan
Flood Warning issued January 22 at 10:44AM EST expiring January 23 at 9:00AM EST in effect for: Bartholomew, Johnson, Shelby
Flood Warning issued January 21 at 11:01AM EST expiring January 23 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Monroe, Morgan, Owen
16
Weather Alerts
Gorilla youngster has quite the attitude
Mina Abgoon
6:10 PM, Jan 22, 2017
5 hours ago
Share Article
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Show Caption
Hide Caption
Previous
Next
Ever deal with a cocky teenager?
This confident baby gorilla named Lope from the Twycross Zoo in Atherstone, England will definitely remind you of one.
Watch him hilariously beat his chest as if he owns the zoo. See it in the video below.
Share Article
A
Share
A
A
A
Share Article
Read Full Story