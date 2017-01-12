RTV6
Weather
Traffic
All Sections
Weather
+
Interactive Radar
Storm Tracker
7-Day Forecast
Today's Forecast
Cams
Maps/Radars
Weather Alerts
School Closings
Traffic
+
Traffic Map
Gas Prices
News
+
Local
U.S./World
Call 6
Crime
Good News
Politics
DecodeDC
Moving to Mexico
Hot Button
Photos
Money
+
Don't Waste Your Money
Angie's List
Financial Fitness Zone
ShopSmart
Sports
+
Colts
Pacers
Indy 500
College
High School
Life
+
Event Calendar
Horoscope
Jefferson Awards
Entertainment
+
Food
TV Listings
Sudoku
Crosswords
Comics
Right This Minute
The List
Video
+
Live Video
Indianapolis This Week
YouTube Channel
ABC Live Video
Marketplace
+
Contests
About Us
+
Contact Us
News Team
Mobile
Newsletters
Advertise
Support
Current
63°
Mostly clear
3-Day Forecast
HI: 60°
LO: 32°
HI: 35°
LO: 24°
HI: 36°
LO: 27°
More Weather
Sign In
+
Newsletters
Sign Out
+
Manage Email Preferences
4
Weather Alerts
Flood Warning issued January 11 at 10:04PM EST expiring January 17 at 11:40PM EST in effect for: Parke, Vermillion, Vigo
Flood Warning issued January 11 at 10:04PM EST expiring January 16 at 10:25PM EST in effect for: Fountain, Parke, Vermillion, Warren
Flood Warning issued January 11 at 10:04PM EST expiring January 16 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Fountain, Parke, Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Warren
Flood Warning issued January 11 at 9:54PM EST expiring January 14 at 10:25PM EST in effect for: Cass, Kosciusko, Miami, Wabash, Whitley
4
Weather Alerts
Alerts
SILVER ALERT: 73-year-old Westfield man missing
Grandma's search history was so polite that Google took notice
Mina Abgoon
10:45 PM, Jan 11, 2017
Share Article
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Show Caption
Hide Caption
Previous
Next
You think you have a cute grandma?
One grandmother in England was so polite with her Google searches, that when her grandson found out, he had to share them with the world.
A photo of the grandmother's Google search, posted on Twitter, shows “please” and “thank you” stated before the question.
The tweet blew up online so quickly that even Google took notice. Check out the interesting story below.
Share Article
A
Share
A
A
A
Share Article
Read Full Story