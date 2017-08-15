Have you been promised a free cruise over a robocall? You could be entitled to $900

Thanks to a class-action lawsuit, people who received telemarkerting calls promising a free cruise between 2009 and 2014 could be entitled to $900.

The class-action lawsuit alleged that a company called Resort Marketing Group violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act when they made robocalls, allegedly offering free Caribbean cruises.

Resort Marketing Group has denied any wrongdoing, but has agreed to settle a lawsuit.

As a result, those who received the roboccalls are entitled to at least $300 in compensation. Those who received multiple calls could be entitled to up to $900.

Those eligible to receive compensation have until Nov. 3 to file a claim.

To find out if you are eligible to receive compensation, click here.

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.