RTV6
Weather
Traffic
All Sections
Weather
+
Interactive Radar
Storm Tracker
7-Day Forecast
Today's Forecast
Cams
Maps/Radars
Weather Alerts
School Closings
Traffic
+
Traffic Map
Gas Prices
News
+
Local
U.S./World
Call 6
Crime
Good News
Politics
DecodeDC
Moving to Mexico
Hot Button
Photos
Money
+
Don't Waste Your Money
Angie's List
Financial Fitness Zone
ShopSmart
Sports
+
Colts
Pacers
Indy 500
College
High School
Life
+
Event Calendar
Horoscope
Jefferson Awards
Entertainment
+
Food
TV Listings
Sudoku
Crosswords
Comics
Right This Minute
The List
Video
+
Live Video
Indianapolis This Week
Newscasts
YouTube Channel
ABC Live Video
Marketplace
+
Contests
About Us
+
Contact Us
News Team
Mobile
Newsletters
Advertise
Support
Current
49°
Light fog
3-Day Forecast
HI: 62°
LO: 47°
HI: 45°
LO: 29°
HI: 28°
LO: 20°
More Weather
Sign In
+
Newsletters
Sign Out
+
Manage Email Preferences
Alerts
Download RTV6 app to track storms
1 More Alert
ALERT: Rain & T'Storms expand overnight
Husky knows how to operate refrigerator ice machine
Mina Abgoon
11:02 PM, Feb 6, 2017
31 mins ago
Share Article
Show Caption
Hide Caption
Previous
Next
Why wait on someone to get you ice when you can do it yourself?
Cute video footage posted by Rumble.com shows a 5-month-old husky casually helping himself to some ice from the refrigerator.
This pup apparently learned the new trick just by observing his humans – now that’s a smart animal.
Share Article
A
Share
A
A
A
Share Article
Read Full Story