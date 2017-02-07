Husky knows how to operate refrigerator ice machine

Mina Abgoon
11:02 PM, Feb 6, 2017
Why wait on someone to get you ice when you can do it yourself?
 
Cute video footage posted by Rumble.com shows a 5-month-old husky casually helping himself to some ice from the refrigerator. 
 
This pup apparently learned the new trick just by observing his humans – now that’s a smart animal.

 

