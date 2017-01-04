RTV6
Weather
Traffic
All Sections
Weather
+
Interactive Radar
Storm Tracker
7-Day Forecast
Today's Forecast
Cams
Maps/Radars
Weather Alerts
School Closings
Traffic
+
Traffic Map
Gas Prices
News
+
Local
U.S./World
Call 6
Crime
Good News
Politics
DecodeDC
Moving to Mexico
Hot Button
Photos
Money
+
Don't Waste Your Money
Angie's List
Financial Fitness Zone
ShopSmart
Sports
+
Colts
Pacers
Indy 500
College
High School
Life
+
Event Calendar
Horoscope
Jefferson Awards
Entertainment
+
Food
TV Listings
Sudoku
Crosswords
Comics
Right This Minute
The List
Video
+
Live Video
Indianapolis This Week
YouTube Channel
ABC Live Video
Marketplace
+
Contests
About Us
+
Contact Us
News Team
Mobile
Newsletters
Advertise
Support
Current
37°
Cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 36°
LO: 17°
HI: 22°
LO: 15°
HI: 19°
LO: 9°
More Weather
Traffic
current alerts
1
More Traffic
Sign In
+
Newsletters
Sign Out
+
Manage Email Preferences
Janet Jackson welcomes a son
CNN
10:10 PM, Jan 3, 2017
22 mins ago
Share Article
Show Caption
Hide Caption
Previous
Next
(CNN) -- Janet Jackson has given birth to a baby boy, according to a representative for the pop superstar.
Jackson, 50, and her husband, Wissam Al Mana, welcomed their first child, named Eissa, on Tuesday.
"Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably," said the rep for the singer.
In April, Jackson announced that she was postponing her tour amid speculation that she was pregnant.
"I thought it was important that you be the first to know," she said in a video circulated to fans via social media. "My husband and I are planning our family, so I'm going to have to delay the tour."
Jackson then went under the radar, though she was spotted shopping in September and appeared to be pregnant in photos published by "Entertainment Tonight."
The singer publicly confirmed the she was expecting in an interview with People in October.
"We thank God for our blessing," she told the publication.
Jackson married Qatari businessman Al Mana in 2012.
CNN's Cheri Mossburg contributed to this report.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.
Share Article
A
Share
A
A
A
Share Article
Read Full Story