JetBlue offers new perk on US domestic flights

Marie Rossiter
8:43 AM, Jan 12, 2017
JetBlue Flight 387 pushes back from the gate at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport as it prepares for take off to become the first scheduled commercial flight to Cuba since 1961 on August 31, 2016 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Joe Raedle
Copyright Getty Images

JetBlue has bucked a trend of upcharging passengers for services by announcing free Wi-Fi service on its domestic U.S. flights.

The airline's Fly-Fi service offers a free high-speed connection for video streaming, web surfing, online shopping and basic gaming for all passengers traveling within the 48 contiguous United States, according to JetBlue's official web page

Passengers looking for a more robust connection for private networking or high-end video gaming can purchase an pay $9/hour for a service upgrade.

Fly-Fi service has been installed on all of its Airbus fleet and JetBlue is continuing to expand the Wi-Fi service to the rest of its U.S. fleet.

 

 

