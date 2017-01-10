Jury deliberations begin in Charleston shooter sentencing trial

(CNN) -- A jury has begun deliberations in the penalty phase of convicted Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof's trial. Jurors must decide whether Roof gets a death sentence or life in prison without the possibility of parole. Roof, an avowed white supremacist, killed nine people at a historically black church in Charleston, South Carolina, in June 2015.