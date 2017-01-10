Jury deliberations begin in Charleston shooter sentencing trial

High Wind Warning issued January 10 at 12:55PM EST expiring January 10 at 11:00PM EST in effect for: Benton, Jasper, Lake, Newton, Porter

Wind Advisory issued January 10 at 4:38AM EST expiring January 10 at 11:00PM EST in effect for: Benton, Jasper, Lake, Newton, Porter

Wind Advisory issued January 10 at 4:06AM EST expiring January 10 at 11:00PM EST in effect for: Adams, Allen, Blackford, Cass, De Kalb, Elkhart, Fulton, Grant, Huntington, Jay, Kosciusko, Lagrange, La Porte, Marshall, Miami, Noble, Pulaski, Saint Joseph, Starke, Steuben, Wabash, Wells, White, Whitley

Flood Warning issued January 10 at 10:16AM EST expiring January 15 at 1:45AM EST in effect for: Cass, Kosciusko, Miami, Wabash, Whitley

Wind Advisory issued January 10 at 10:03AM EST expiring January 10 at 8:00PM EST in effect for: Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Daviess, Decatur, Delaware, Fountain, Greene, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Howard, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Knox, Lawrence, Madison, Marion, Martin, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Randolph, Rush, Shelby, Sullivan, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vermillion, Vigo, Warren