Kim Kardashian West responds to mommy shaming

Kim Kardashian West is used to criticism, but she is not about to let people call her a bad mother.

The reality star recently found her parenting being questioned online after she shared a photo of her 20-month-old son Saint in his car seat.

Some pointed out that the toddler should be in a rear-facing seat for his safety.

Kardashian posted a video on her site on Thursday, explaining that her son is fine in the forward-facing car seat.

"What people didn't know is that Saint is now the weight and the height requirement to sit forward facing," she said. "Saint actually weighs more than North [her 4-year-old daughter], if that is believable."

It's just the latest instance of Kardashian West being mommy shamed.

She was criticized last month for dressing her daughter in what appeared to some to be a child-sized corset.

The mother of two denied that she had outfitted her daughter in a restrictive garment.

"I would never put my daughter in a corset," she tweeted, along with a video of the outfit. "It's a dress I bought that is a cotton fabric that laces up & looks like a corset! Just decoration."