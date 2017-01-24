Lioness safely carries cub across road

RTV6
Mina Abgoon
2:26 AM, Jan 24, 2017
A mother’s love is seen across all species.
Video footage posted by Rumble.com shows a watchful mother carefully transporting her cub across a road at the Kruger National Park in South Africa.
What a priceless moment.
