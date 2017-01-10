Man sentenced to 22 years in prison for stealing TV remote

Wind Advisory issued January 10 at 7:19PM EST expiring January 10 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Brown, Jackson, Morgan, Parke, Putnam, Vermillion

Wind Advisory issued January 10 at 7:19PM EST expiring January 10 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Bartholomew, Boone, Carroll, Clinton, Decatur, Delaware, Fountain, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Howard, Jennings, Johnson, Madison, Marion, Montgomery, Randolph, Rush, Shelby, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Warren

Wind Advisory issued January 10 at 7:19PM EST expiring January 10 at 8:30PM EST in effect for: Clay, Daviess, Greene, Knox, Lawrence, Martin, Monroe, Owen, Sullivan, Vigo

Wind Advisory issued January 10 at 3:10PM EST expiring January 10 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Boone, Carroll, Clinton, Delaware, Fountain, Hamilton, Howard, Madison, Montgomery, Randolph, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Warren

Wind Advisory issued January 10 at 6:23PM EST expiring January 10 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Bartholomew, Decatur, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Jennings, Johnson, Marion, Rush, Shelby

Wind Advisory issued January 10 at 6:23PM EST expiring January 10 at 8:00PM EST in effect for: Brown, Clay, Daviess, Greene, Jackson, Knox, Lawrence, Martin, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion, Vigo

Wind Advisory issued January 10 at 2:33PM EST expiring January 10 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ohio, Ripley, Switzerland, Union, Wayne

High Wind Warning issued January 10 at 12:55PM EST expiring January 10 at 11:00PM EST in effect for: Benton, Jasper, Lake, Newton, Porter

Wind Advisory issued January 10 at 4:23PM EST expiring January 10 at 11:00PM EST in effect for: Adams, Allen, Blackford, Cass, De Kalb, Elkhart, Fulton, Grant, Huntington, Jay, Kosciusko, Lagrange, La Porte, Marshall, Miami, Noble, Pulaski, Saint Joseph, Starke, Steuben, Wabash, Wells, White, Whitley

Wind Advisory issued January 10 at 3:10PM EST expiring January 10 at 8:00PM EST in effect for: Bartholomew, Brown, Clay, Daviess, Decatur, Greene, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Knox, Lawrence, Marion, Martin, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Rush, Shelby, Sullivan, Vermillion, Vigo

Wind Advisory issued January 10 at 4:38AM EST expiring January 10 at 11:00PM EST in effect for: Benton, Jasper, Lake, Newton, Porter

Flood Warning issued January 10 at 10:16AM EST expiring January 15 at 1:45AM EST in effect for: Cass, Kosciusko, Miami, Wabash, Whitley

Wind Advisory issued January 10 at 10:03AM EST expiring January 10 at 8:00PM EST in effect for: Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Daviess, Decatur, Delaware, Fountain, Greene, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Howard, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Knox, Lawrence, Madison, Marion, Martin, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Randolph, Rush, Shelby, Sullivan, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vermillion, Vigo, Warren