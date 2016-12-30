Man tips waiter with Valium pill, police say

Incident happened at Pennsylvania casino

Associated Press
1:29 PM, Dec 30, 2016

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Here's a tip: Don't give a prescription painkiller as a gratuity.

According to police, that gesture led to trouble for a patron of a Pennsylvania casino on Thursday.

State police say the man at the Sands Casino in Bethlehem tipped a server with a Valium pill.

The Morning Call reports David Carnevale, of Caldwell, New Jersey, faces a charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He was released on his own recognizance.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 6. A working phone number for Carnevale could not be found.

