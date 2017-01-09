Orlando officer shot and killed; manhunt underway

An Orange County deputy sheriff was killed Monday during a manhunt for the gunman who killed Orlando police Master Sgt. Debra Clayton earlier Monday morning, the sheriff said.

The deputy, who was not identified, was on his motorcycle when a vehicle turned in front of him, Sheriff Jerry Demings said.

An Orlando police officer was killed Monday and a manhunt is under way for the gunman who shot her, the Orlando Police Department said.

Master Sgt. Debra Clayton, a 17-year veteran and mother of two, died Monday morning, Orlando Police Chief John Mina said.

"The Orlando Police Department family is heartbroken today," OPD tweeted along with video of flag-draped casket. "One of our own was taken in the line of duty. There are no words."

Authorities have identified the suspect as Markeith Loyd.

At least 17 nearby schools are on lockdown as the suspect remains on the loose, officials said.

A witness told CNN affiliate WFTV the shooting happened at a Walmart, and the gunman was wearing a security uniform.

"He walked by me, had a security vest and everything," witness James Herman told WFTV.

"I was walking down the sidewalk, right past the officer, and I heard her tell him to stop, or whatever, and he shot her. He shot her down."

Herman said the man continued to shoot behind him as he was running from the scene.

