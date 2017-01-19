RTV6
Marine surprises girlfriend with homecoming proposal
Mina Abgoon
1:06 AM, Jan 19, 2017
1 hour ago
Share Article
Coming home early wasn’t this Marine’s only surprise.
Video footage posted by Rumble.com shows a Marine coming home early not just to greet his girlfriend, Mandy. but to ask her an important question.
Watch as Sgt. Trommer gets down on one knee and proposes to Mandy, who has no idea what’s coming and seems excited beyond belief.
