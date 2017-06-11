Mike Pence's family cat Oreo dies

(CNN) -- After a news-filled week in Washington, Vice President Mike Pence privately handled a loss at home: the death of their family cat, Oreo.

Second lady Karen Pence tweeted photos of the family pet, adding, "Rest in peace Oreo. You touched a lot of hearts in your little life." The photos included shots of the Vice President in a tuxedo holding the black-and-white feline, who moved with the family to the vice president's residence on the grounds of the Naval Observatory after the election.

An aide to the vice president said Oreo was 13 years old and was especially endeared to the Pence's youngest daughter, Audrey, who is 23.

Rest in peace Oreo. You touched a lot of hearts in your little life. Our family will miss you very much. pic.twitter.com/0Ar9Sr5kpz — Karen Pence (@SecondLady) June 10, 2017

In a White House absent of pets and animals, the second family has filled the void with several family pets, including a bunny, Marlon Bundo, which is also black and white and has garnered a national following and even appeared at official White House events.

Oreo and Pickles, the other family cat, lived in the governor's mansion in Indianapolis while Pence was governor of the state. The whole family moved to the Naval Observatory in January.