Red panda escaped from Virginia Zoo

The Virginia Zoo in Norfolk is seeking help finding a red panda who escaped from an enclosure overnight Monday.

The red panda named Sunny was last seen Monday evening when the zoo closed for the evening. When zookeepers arrived to work Tuesday morning, they noticed Sunny was missing.

Zoo officials spent Tuesday searching for Sunny, with help from local law enforcement and a geothermal camera.

The zoo said it is hopeful that Sunny is still within the confines of the zoo, but is enlisting the help of the public in searching for Sunny.

Zoo officials said that red pandas are not particularly aggressive, but should not be approached or fed.

Sunny is 19-months-old and has been at the zoo since May 2016.