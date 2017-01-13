Salmon leading to increase in tapeworms, CDC says

Freezing Rain Advisory issued January 14 at 3:27AM EST expiring January 15 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Decatur, Delaware, Fountain, Greene, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Howard, Johnson, Madison, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Randolph, Rush, Shelby, Sullivan, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vermillion, Vigo, Warren
Freezing Rain Advisory issued January 14 at 3:27AM EST expiring January 15 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Daviess, Jackson, Jennings, Knox, Lawrence, Martin
Freezing Rain Advisory issued January 13 at 3:26AM EST expiring January 15 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Daviess, Decatur, Delaware, Fountain, Greene, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Howard, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Knox, Lawrence, Madison, Marion, Martin, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Randolph, Rush, Shelby, Sullivan, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vermillion, Vigo, Warren
Freezing Rain Advisory issued January 13 at 3:59PM EST expiring January 14 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ripley, Union, Wayne
Flood Warning issued January 13 at 12:42PM EST expiring January 17 at 10:00AM EST in effect for: Daviess, Greene, Knox
Flood Warning issued January 13 at 12:58PM EST expiring January 16 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Fountain, Parke, Vermillion, Warren
Flood Warning issued January 13 at 12:58PM EST expiring January 17 at 1:27AM EST in effect for: Parke, Vermillion, Vigo
Flood Warning issued January 13 at 12:58PM EST expiring January 15 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Fountain, Parke, Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Warren
Freezing Rain Advisory issued January 13 at 10:06AM EST expiring January 14 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ohio, Ripley, Union, Wayne
Freezing Rain Advisory issued January 12 at 9:09PM EST expiring January 15 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Bartholomew, Brown, Clay, Daviess, Decatur, Greene, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Knox, Lawrence, Marion, Martin, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Rush, Shelby, Sullivan, Vermillion, Vigo
Flood Warning issued January 12 at 9:09PM EST expiring January 14 at 8:30PM EST in effect for: Cass, Kosciusko, Miami, Wabash, Whitley
Freezing Rain Advisory issued January 12 at 9:09PM EST expiring January 15 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Boone, Carroll, Clinton, Delaware, Fountain, Hamilton, Howard, Madison, Montgomery, Randolph, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Warren
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 12 at 3:10PM EST expiring January 14 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Bartholomew, Brown, Clay, Daviess, Decatur, Greene, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Knox, Lawrence, Marion, Martin, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Rush, Shelby, Sullivan, Vermillion, Vigo
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning that wild Alaskan salmon could lead to an increased number of tapeworm in humans, including in the United States.
A February CDC article states the tapeworm is re-emerging due to the popularity of eating raw fish. Affected salmon is largely from along the American and Asian Pacific coasts, the CDC says.
About 2,000 cases of the tapeworm have been reported, mostly in Northeastern Asia, but it is believed the number of cases is highly underestimated.
The CDC's report includes evidence that "salmon from the Pacific coast of North America may represent a source of human infection" and says "because Pacific salmon are frequently exported unfrozen, on ice, plerocercoids may survive transport and cause human infections in areas where they are not endemic, such as China, Europe, New Zealand, and middle and eastern United States."