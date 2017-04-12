Sean Spicer apologizes again for Hitler comment, says 'I let the president down'

"I let the president down," White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Wednesday morning, expressing humility one day after saying that even Adolf Hitler didn't "sink to using chemical weapons" during World War II.

Spicer's choice of words while comparing Hitler and Syrian president Bashar al-Assad was widely condemned.

On Wednesday, speaking at a forum at the Newseum, Spicer called the incident "my mistake" and "my bad."

Spicer originally made the comments at Tuesday's press briefing, and then made repeated, failed attempts to clarify.

Three hours later, he appeared on CNN's "The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer" and profusely apologized.

He repeated the apology at Wednesday morning's event.

"This was mine to own, mine to apologize for," Spicer said, calling it an "inexcusable" mistake.

Journalists and politicians in Washington are abuzz about whether Spicer's job is in on the line -- whether he has become too much of a liability to continue as press secretary.

But this is not the first week that Spicer's credibility has come under withering scrutiny. His briefings have been riddled with mistakes and misstatements.