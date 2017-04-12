Snake found in dresser drawer at Marriott Residence Inn in Massachusetts

WORCESTER, Mass. - You've heard of "Snakes on a Plane," but one guest at a hotel in Massachusetts found a snake in a hotel drawer.

A guest at the Marriott Residence Inn in Worcester, Mass. was shocked to find a 5-foot long python slithering out of the dresser drawer.

She said she ran out of the room and got hotel staff, who then contacted animal control. They suspect the snake was looking for food.

The young Golden Child Reticulated Python was brought to Central Mass Aquatics, where it bit an employee before settling down.

Nobody was hurt in the incident.