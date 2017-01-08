Texas police mistake kitty litter for methamphetamine

A Houston man is trying to clear his name after police arrested him after they mistook a bag of kitty litter for methamphetamine.

On Dec. 5, Ross Lebeau was stopped by police for making an illegal right hand-turn. Officers found marijuana in his car, and he was detained.

But Lebeau’s situation took a frightening turn when officers found a bag full of gray powder stuffed inside a sock on his dashboard. Two field tests at the scene determined the substance was meth, and Lebeau was charged possession with a controlled substance.

It wasn’t until a lab test was conducted that officials realized that the substance was actually cat litter — a trick Lebeau used to keep his windshield from fogging up.

The Harris County Sheriff’s department eventually dropped their charges, but not after Lebeau spent three days in jail and posted $50,000 bail.

According to WMCH, Lebeau lost work over the allegations and is still seeking an apology from the Harris County Sheriff’s office.

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.