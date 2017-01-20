Toddler realizes his dad is driving passing train, reacts hilariously

RTV6
Weather
Traffic
All Sections
Weather
+
Interactive Radar
Storm Tracker
7-Day Forecast
Today's Forecast
Cams
Maps/Radars
Weather Alerts
School Closings
Traffic
+
Traffic Map
Gas Prices
News
+
Local
U.S./World
Call 6
Crime
Good News
Politics
DecodeDC
Moving to Mexico
Hot Button
Photos
Money
+
Don't Waste Your Money
Angie's List
Financial Fitness Zone
ShopSmart
Sports
+
Colts
Pacers
Indy 500
College
High School
Life
+
Event Calendar
Horoscope
Jefferson Awards
Entertainment
+
Food
TV Listings
Sudoku
Crosswords
Comics
Right This Minute
The List
Video
+
Live Video
Indianapolis This Week
Newscasts
YouTube Channel
ABC Live Video
Marketplace
+
Contests
About Us
+
Contact Us
News Team
Mobile
Newsletters
Advertise
Support
Current
54°
Cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 62°
LO: 51°
HI: 60°
LO: 48°
HI: 47°
LO: 41°
More Weather
Sign In
+
Newsletters
Sign Out
+
Manage Email Preferences
30
Weather Alerts
Flood Warning issued January 20 at 10:36AM EST expiring January 22 at 2:42PM EST in effect for: Cass, Kosciusko, Miami, Wabash, Whitley
Flood Warning issued January 20 at 10:19PM EST expiring January 23 at 10:25PM EST in effect for: Monroe, Morgan, Owen
Flood Warning issued January 20 at 10:19PM EST expiring January 21 at 10:41PM EST in effect for: Clay, Greene
Flood Warning issued January 20 at 10:19PM EST expiring January 25 at 10:00AM EST in effect for: Jackson, Lawrence, Washington
Flood Warning issued January 20 at 10:19PM EST expiring January 23 at 11:47PM EST in effect for: Monroe, Morgan, Owen
Flood Warning issued January 20 at 10:19PM EST expiring January 28 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Lawrence, Martin
Flood Warning issued January 20 at 12:10PM EST expiring January 21 at 9:49AM EST in effect for: Delaware, Randolph
Flood Warning issued January 20 at 10:19PM EST expiring January 21 at 10:19PM EST in effect for: Fountain, Parke, Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Warren
Flood Warning issued January 20 at 1:52PM EST expiring January 22 at 5:48AM EST in effect for: Hamilton, Marion
Flood Warning issued January 20 at 12:10PM EST expiring January 21 at 5:00AM EST in effect for: Henry, Rush, Shelby
Flood Warning issued January 20 at 9:51PM EST expiring January 21 at 2:25PM EST in effect for: Johnson
Flood Warning issued January 20 at 12:10PM EST expiring January 23 at 5:00AM EST in effect for: Bartholomew, Johnson, Shelby
Flood Warning issued January 20 at 10:19PM EST expiring January 21 at 10:18PM EST in effect for: Johnson
Flood Warning issued January 20 at 10:19PM EST expiring January 21 at 10:28AM EST in effect for: Carroll, Tippecanoe, White
Flood Warning issued January 20 at 10:19PM EST expiring January 27 at 4:36AM EST in effect for: Daviess, Greene, Knox
Flood Warning issued January 20 at 10:19PM EST expiring January 26 at 6:27AM EST in effect for: Greene, Monroe, Owen
Flood Warning issued January 20 at 10:19PM EST expiring January 22 at 11:30PM EST in effect for: Marion, Morgan
Flood Warning issued January 20 at 10:19PM EST expiring January 29 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Parke, Vermillion, Vigo
Flood Warning issued January 20 at 10:19PM EST expiring January 27 at 2:30AM EST in effect for: Fountain, Parke, Vermillion, Warren
Flood Warning issued January 20 at 10:19PM EST expiring January 27 at 7:51AM EST in effect for: Parke, Vermillion, Vigo
Flood Warning issued January 20 at 12:10PM EST expiring January 21 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Shelby
Flood Warning issued January 20 at 10:19PM EST expiring January 27 at 4:59PM EST in effect for: Lawrence, Martin
Flood Warning issued January 20 at 10:19PM EST expiring January 23 at 2:12AM EST in effect for: Tippecanoe
Flood Warning issued January 20 at 12:10PM EST expiring January 27 at 4:16AM EST in effect for: Daviess, Greene, Knox
Flood Warning issued January 20 at 12:10PM EST expiring January 21 at 6:10PM EST in effect for: Putnam
Flood Warning issued January 20 at 1:52PM EST expiring January 22 at 11:00AM EST in effect for: Marion, Morgan
Flood Warning issued January 20 at 10:19PM EST expiring January 28 at 12:08PM EST in effect for: Lawrence, Martin
Flood Warning issued January 20 at 1:52PM EST expiring January 21 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Hamilton, Madison
Flood Warning issued January 20 at 10:19PM EST expiring January 28 at 10:02AM EST in effect for: Jackson, Lawrence, Washington
Flood Warning issued January 20 at 9:51PM EST expiring January 21 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Bartholomew
30
Weather Alerts
Toddler realizes his dad is driving passing train, reacts hilariously
Mina Abgoon
12:38 AM, Jan 20, 2017
1:48 AM, Jan 20, 2017
Share Article
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Show Caption
Hide Caption
Previous
Next
Don’t you love that feeling when something finally clicks?
Witnessing those moments is pretty entertaining, too, and a video posted by Rumble.com gives us quite the laugh.
Norfolk Southern Engineer Nuttle's son watches his dad drive a train on route to Binghamton, New York, via Southern Tier Line.
The young man has seen several trips, but this is the first time he understands and realizes it's daddy driving.
Watch below as the boy laughs with delight.
Share Article
A
Share
A
A
A
Share Article
Read Full Story