Former TheBlaze host Tomi Lahren gave an interview to ABC's "Nightline," which will air late Wednesday night, just weeks after being dismissed by the network founded by Glenn Beck after saying she is pro-choice on abortion.

On March 17, Lahren was a guest on ABC's "The View" where she discussed how her pro-choice views on abortion conflicts with those of other conservatives, including President Donald Trump. Lahren actively backed Trump's candidacy during the 2016 election, despite Trump vowing to appoint a pro-life justice to the Supreme Court.

"I am a constitutional (conservative)," Lahren said on "The View." "I am someone that loves the constitution and someone for limited government, so I can't stand here and be a hypocrite and say I am for limited government but tell women what to do with their bodies."

On Wednesday's episode of "Nightline," she alleged that the network wrongfully terminated her. She is suing the network and Beck.

"I am deeply hurt by what happened, I am disappointed by what happened, but if this is the way it is, let's just part ways cleanly," Lahren said in an excerpt of the interview released by ABC in advance of Wednesday's airing. "I just want to work and put my voice out there and interact with my fans and my followers.

"This is my life. Without that, I feel lost."

Immediately after appearing on "The View," Lahren faced backlash from many conservatives, including Beck himself.

"Freedom of speech, it’s not free. Speech isn’t free," Beck said last month. "It comes with a very high price tag. First, being intellectually honest and intellectually curious. Speech is not free. It comes with another cost and usually to the other people at the other end of your argument. The pen is mightier than the sword, and it can destroy people if your aim is clicks, views, and ratings."

Lahren, 24, has more than 4 million Facebook likes, and her videos on the social media platform were frequently viewed by more than 1 million users.