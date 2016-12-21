Trump calls events in Berlin 'attack on humanity' in brief meeting with reporters

WASHINGTON (CNN) -- President-elect Donald Trump said Wednesday the rampage in Berlin was an "attack on humanity."

Trump, speaking at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, before meeting with incoming National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, was responding to a question from a pool reporter about the truck attack that left at least 12 people dead earlier this week.

"It's an attack on humanity. That's what it is. It's an attack on humanity and it's got to be stopped," Trump said, before walking away.

Trump was also asked if he planned to re-evaluate his plan to ban Muslims from entering the US, to which he said, "You've known my plans all along. I've been proven to be right, 100% correct. What's happening is disgraceful."

Trump said he last spoke with President Barack Obama two days ago.