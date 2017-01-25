Trump calls for 'major investigation' into voter fraud

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 23: U.S. President Donald Trump (C) delivers opening remarks during a meeting with business leaders in the Roosevelt Room at the White House January 23, 2017 in Washington, DC. Business leaders included Elon Musk of SpaceX, Mark Sutton of International Paper, Andrew Liveris of Dow Chemical, Mario Longhi of US Steel, Marillyn Hewson of Lockheed Martin, Wendell Weeks of Corning, Alex Gorsky of Johnson & Johnson, Michael Dell of Dell Technologies and others. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Chip Somodevilla
President Donald Trump called on Wednesday for "a major investigation" into voter fraud, following criticism his administration faced for comments the President made earlier this week alleging millions of illegal votes during the general election, without citing any evidence.

 

 

 

 

 

 

