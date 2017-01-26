Trump's Mexico proposal causing guacamole, tequila panic

Justin Boggs
6:31 PM, Jan 26, 2017
An employee slices avocados to be made into fresh guacamole at a Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. restaurant in Hollywood, California, U.S., on Tuesday, July 16, 2013. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. is scheduled to release earnings data on July 18. Photographer: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

On Thursday, President Donald Trump's administration publicly discussed enacting a 20 percent tax on imports on goods crossing the Mexico border to help pay for Trump's proposed border wall along the United States/Mexico border. 

While supporters of the wall were applauding the proposed tariff, many are concerned that the tax on Mexican imports such as avocados and tequila would be passed on to the consumer. 

Among those opposing a border tax is Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina. He tweeted on Thursday that he supports border security, but not imposing any border taxes. 

"Simply put, any policy proposal which drives up costs of Corona, tequila, or margaritas is a big-time bad idea," Graham tweeted. "Mucho Sad."

Meanwhile, there is worry that prices on avocados could skyrocket. Currently, Mexico produces nearly 33 percent of the world's avocados. According to the Washington Post, the majority of avocados consumed in America are from Mexico. 

Since NAFTA was enacted in 1994, Mexico began importing avocados into the United States, and consumption dramatically increased. Now, Trump is considering ending NAFTA.

Avocado is the main ingredient in guacamole, which is sold at many restaurants such as Chipotle. 

