Authorities are on the scene after a vehicle plowed into a group of people marching peacefully through downtown Charlottesville.

An Associated Press reporter saw at least one person on the ground receiving medical treatment immediately afterward the incident, which occurred approximately two hours after violent clashes between white nationalists and counter-protesters.

The nationalists were holding the rally to protest plans by the city of Charlottesville to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

There were several hundred protesters marching in a long line when the car drove into a group of them.

----

Journalist Alex Rubinstein said he witnessed the incident. He posted video of the aftermath, showing chaos at the scene where the car drove into the crowd.

Watch Rubinstein's video below. (WARNING: Video shows blood, contains graphic language)

#BREAKING: I just watched a car plow through dozens of protesters. Extremely heavy injuries #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/rE8DWUmrfD — Alex Rubinstein (@RealAlexRubi) August 12, 2017

Another witness, Brennan Gilmore, of Virginia, posted video of the car speeding up to drive into the crowd of people before driving in reverse to get away from the scene.

Watch Gilmore's video below. (WARNING: Video contains graphic language)