Video captures horse attacking alligator at state park in Florida

WFTS Webteam
6:37 PM, Apr 12, 2017
5 hours ago
You never know what you will see walking through a Florida state park.

On Wednesday, Krystal M. Berry posted a video of a horse attacking a gator at the Paynes Prairie State Park, which is located just south of Gainesville.

WATCH:

 

Berry commented in the post with the video, "I'm still shaking" after witnessing the encounter.

A friend, who was with Berry at the state park, captured what lead up to the encounter on Facebook Live.

WATCH:

 

Berry told WJAX/WFOX they were at the park to celebrate being done with school.

