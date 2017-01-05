RTV6
WATCH: Powerful Toyota tows semi-truck off roadway
Mina Abgoon
3:58 AM, Jan 5, 2017
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
We’ve certainly heard of pickup trucks towing other cars, but how about a semi-truck?
Mind-blowing video footage posted by Rumble.com shows a Toyota Hilux pulling a semi that appears to be broken down on a stretch of road.
While it’s clear the vehicle is somewhat struggling, it manages to pull the semi to safety, towing it completely off the roadway and onto the shoulder.
See it for yourself below.
