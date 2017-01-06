RTV6
Weather
Traffic
All Sections
Weather
+
Interactive Radar
Storm Tracker
7-Day Forecast
Today's Forecast
Cams
Maps/Radars
Weather Alerts
School Closings
Traffic
+
Traffic Map
Gas Prices
News
+
Local
U.S./World
Call 6
Crime
Good News
Politics
DecodeDC
Moving to Mexico
Hot Button
Photos
Money
+
Don't Waste Your Money
Angie's List
Financial Fitness Zone
ShopSmart
Sports
+
Colts
Pacers
Indy 500
College
High School
Life
+
Event Calendar
Horoscope
Jefferson Awards
Entertainment
+
Food
TV Listings
Sudoku
Crosswords
Comics
Right This Minute
The List
Video
+
Live Video
Indianapolis This Week
YouTube Channel
ABC Live Video
Marketplace
+
Contests
About Us
+
Contact Us
News Team
Mobile
Newsletters
Advertise
Support
Current
4°
Clear
3-Day Forecast
HI: 13°
LO: 4°
HI: 18°
LO: 0°
HI: 23°
LO: 8°
More Weather
Traffic
current alerts
2
More Traffic
Sign In
+
Newsletters
Sign Out
+
Manage Email Preferences
3
Weather Alerts
Flood Warning issued January 5 at 12:28PM EST expiring January 7 at 7:40PM EST in effect for: Parke, Vermillion, Vigo
Flood Warning issued January 5 at 12:28PM EST expiring January 7 at 1:51AM EST in effect for: Fountain, Parke, Vermillion, Warren
Flood Warning issued January 5 at 12:28PM EST expiring January 6 at 1:51PM EST in effect for: Fountain, Parke, Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Warren
3
Weather Alerts
36
Closings & Delays
Closings
and current delays
36
More Closings
Alerts
Check here for the latest closings/delays
2 More Alerts
Download RTV6 app to track storms
SnowCast app predicts how much snow will fall
WATCH: Toronto police arrest woman smashing police cars
Mina Abgoon
10:57 PM, Jan 5, 2017
Share Article
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Show Caption
Hide Caption
Previous
Next
You don’t see that every day.
For whatever reason, a woman decides to jump on top of police cars in Jane and Finch, Toronto, and smash their windshields.
Video footage posted by Rumble.com shows the woman leaping onto two separate cars and furiously kicking the windows.
Toronto Police are eventually able to subdue and arrest her. No word on what prompted the woman to take her bizarre actions.
See the unbelievable footage in the video below.
Share Article
A
Share
A
A
A
Share Article
Read Full Story