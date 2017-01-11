Watergate: Historic DC building catches on fire

Scripps National Desk
2:49 PM, Jan 11, 2017
27 mins ago

The Watergate complex, the site of the 1972 robbery that kicked off a historical presidential cover-up, caught on fire Wednesday afternoon.

Video on social media shows at least apartment complex in the building engulfed in flames. The fire was quickly extinguished, according to reports on social media.

This is a breaking story. More on this as it develops.

 

 

 

