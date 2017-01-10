Wind Advisory issued January 10 at 4:23PM EST expiring January 10 at 11:00PM EST in effect for: Adams, Allen, Blackford, Cass, De Kalb, Elkhart, Fulton, Grant, Huntington, Jay, Kosciusko, Lagrange, La Porte, Marshall, Miami, Noble, Pulaski, Saint Joseph, Starke, Steuben, Wabash, Wells, White, Whitley
CLEVELAND - The video of a gunman walking through the Ft. Lauderdale airport shooting unsuspecting people on Friday is chilling. People running, looking for cover all captured on video inside the airport as terror unfolded.
What would you do if you found yourself in the same situation? Have you thought about it? Security experts said if you find yourself in that type of situation what you do in the next few seconds may just save your life.
Active shooter situations have happened at schools and workplaces. They've happened at soft targets too including nightclubs, shopping malls and churches.
FBI statistics show the number of active shooter incidents in the United States has increased drastically since 2000.
Security experts advise people when in public places to know where at least two exits are located. And if you find yourself face to face with a gunman remember three things run, hide, fight. If you can't run, experts suggest, hiding in a room, lock the door, move furniture to block the door and shut off the lights.
"If you get to the point where you can't run or hide, and the attacker is nearby and ready to confront you, fight, " said Matt Neeley with SecureState.
"Keep in mind, you are now fighting for your life," Neeley added.