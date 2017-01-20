When Trump said, ‘America first,' what did you hear?

Cloudy
HI: 62°
LO: 51°
HI: 60°
LO: 48°
HI: 47°
LO: 41°
p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 15.0px 'Helvetica Light'; color: #aaaaaa; -webkit-text-stroke: #aaaaaa}
span.s1 {font-kerning: none}
Supreme Court Justice John Roberts administers the oath of office to President Donald Trump as his wife Melania Trump holds the Bible and son Barron Trump looks on, on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
In his inaugural address, President Donald J. Trump said America will be first. But what did people actually hear when he said that? DecodeDC was at the National Mall to ask inaugural attendees.