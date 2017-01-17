Where is President Obama going after the inauguration?

After President Barack Obama hands off the reigns of power to his predecessor Donald Trump Friday afternoon, Obama and his family will not be staying in Washington to join in Trump's celebration.

Instead, the Obama family will make one final trek on Air Force One to Palm Springs, California, the president's press secretary Josh Earnest confirmed on Tuesday.

"The president vowed to take his family somewhere warmer than Washington, D.C. on Friday, and Palm Springs fits the bill," Earnest said. "It is a community the president has visited multiple times as president of the United States. The president has enjoyed visiting there in the past."

Outgoing presidents are afforded one final trip on Air Force One after their predecessor is sworn in. Often, Air Force One takes the outgoing president back to their hometowns or wherever they will be living. In 2009, the presidential plane, which is not officially known as Air Force One when a sitting president is not on board, flew George W. Bush back to Texas.

But unlike most former presidents, Obama is planning on living in Washington as his youngest daughter finishes high school.