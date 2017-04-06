'Will and Grace' revival gets 12 episodes this fall

Associated Press
7:22 AM, Apr 6, 2017

NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 15: Cast members Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes, and Megan Mullally arrive at the launch party for "Will & Grace: Let The Music Out!" on September 15, 2004 at Bloomingdale's, in New York City. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)

Scott Gries
Image copyright 2017 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fans of the long-dormant NBC sitcom "Will & Grace" will get even more chances to see the cast reunited on the network this fall.

Deadline reports NBC has bumped its order for a revival of the series from 10 to 12 episodes.

NBC announced the series' return to its lineup in January. It originally ran from 1998 to 2006.

The revival was prompted by a 10-minute episode released online in September that urged voters to back Hillary Clinton in the presidential election.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top