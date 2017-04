The Undertaker has picked his next tag-team partner: George Strait.

Days after retiring from wrestling, the WWE legend appeared in a promotional video for Strait's concert series in Las Vegas, which kicked off last week. The message has already been retweeted more than 900 times.

"King George — I've been listening to him since the late '80s," Undertaker said in the clip, which Strait tweeted on April 6. "When he sings, you believe it."

The Undertaker, whose given name is Mark Calaway, is a native Texan, so his affinity for Strait's music makes sense.

"There's a song for anything you may be going through in your life ... there's a George song that covers it," he said in the promo for Strait's "Strait to Vegas" concert series.

The 52-year-old wrestler said at this point in his life, his favorite Strait song is 2008's "Troubadour," which he said gives him "chills" every time he hears it.

The song was a top-10 hit for Strait and talks about getting older but still doing what you love.

Other stars that have appeared in promos for Strait's Vegas shows include Faith Hill, Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert and Austin Mahone. You can see them all at Strait's twitter page.

"He really has affected me," Undertaker said. "Long live the king."

