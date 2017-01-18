RTV6
Weather
Traffic
All Sections
Weather
+
Interactive Radar
Storm Tracker
7-Day Forecast
Today's Forecast
Cams
Maps/Radars
Weather Alerts
School Closings
Traffic
+
Traffic Map
Gas Prices
News
+
Local
U.S./World
Call 6
Crime
Good News
Politics
DecodeDC
Moving to Mexico
Hot Button
Photos
Money
+
Don't Waste Your Money
Angie's List
Financial Fitness Zone
ShopSmart
Sports
+
Colts
Pacers
Indy 500
College
High School
Life
+
Event Calendar
Horoscope
Jefferson Awards
Entertainment
+
Food
TV Listings
Sudoku
Crosswords
Comics
Right This Minute
The List
Video
+
Live Video
Indianapolis This Week
Newscasts
YouTube Channel
ABC Live Video
Marketplace
+
Contests
About Us
+
Contact Us
News Team
Mobile
Newsletters
Advertise
Support
Current
36°
Cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 44°
LO: 37°
HI: 51°
LO: 34°
HI: 57°
LO: 46°
More Weather
Traffic
current alerts
2
More Traffic
Sign In
+
Newsletters
Sign Out
+
Manage Email Preferences
8
Weather Alerts
Flood Warning issued January 17 at 10:52PM EST expiring January 20 at 6:00PM EST in effect for: Jackson, Lawrence, Washington
Flood Warning issued January 17 at 10:59PM EST expiring January 21 at 11:00PM EST in effect for: Fountain, Parke, Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Warren
Flood Warning issued January 17 at 10:59PM EST expiring January 21 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Daviess, Greene, Knox
Flood Warning issued January 17 at 10:52PM EST expiring January 21 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Greene, Monroe, Owen
Flood Warning issued January 17 at 10:59PM EST expiring January 22 at 9:00AM EST in effect for: Daviess, Greene, Knox
Flood Warning issued January 17 at 10:59PM EST expiring January 23 at 1:51PM EST in effect for: Parke, Vermillion, Vigo
Flood Warning issued January 17 at 10:59PM EST expiring January 18 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Jackson, Lawrence, Washington
Flood Warning issued January 17 at 10:59PM EST expiring January 22 at 11:48AM EST in effect for: Fountain, Parke, Vermillion, Warren
8
Weather Alerts
Young Trump supporter heading to inauguration
Kumasi Aaron
9:16 AM, Jan 18, 2017
16 mins ago
Share Article
Previous
Next
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Show Caption
Hide Caption
Previous
Next
He’s 13, helped recruit volunteers for Donald Trump's campaign and now he’s getting ready to watch the president-elect be sworn in.
In many ways Weston Imer is a typical 13-year-old. He loves planes, trains and Star Trek. But taking a closer look around his house, it’s easy to tell Imer is anything but typical.
While many teens have football players, football teams, concert posters and musicians on their walls, Imer has Donald Trump.
“In a way he's kind of like my favorite musician or something or favorite football player or something,” Imer says.
So where did this deep admiration come from?
“I always liked politics,” Imer says. “But when Donald Trump came around that was a nail on the head and I was so into it.”
Imer and his mom began volunteering with Trump’s campaign in Colorado. He worked to get people out, serving as volunteer co-chair for his county.
“It was hard but it was amazing," Imer recalls.
Imer also started the group, “Colorado Kids for Trump” and took the stage when candidates came to town.
“My most memorable one was with Mike Pence at his town hall,” Imer says.
Imer asked to meet Pence and the then vice presidential candidate said yes.
“One of you security guys get Weston back there I want to say hi to him,” Pence said during the event.
Not only did Imer meet Mike Pence but Donald Trump too. That’s why he says their Election Day victory meant so much.
“I can't describe how I felt it was just so amazing,” Imer remembers.
Imer thought things were over. But then he found out his hard work earned him tickets to inauguration.
“Being a volunteer I didn't see us getting those tickets,” Imer says.
And after weeks of waiting those tickets arrived.
“The enclosed tickets are required for you to attend the swearing in ceremony on January 20, 2017 at the United States
Capitol,” Imer read aloud.
With tickets in hand now Imer can focus on packing.
“I’ll be bringing all my Trump ties,” Imer says. “It just makes me feel so Trump. It makes me feel that I am a Trump.”
Imer is looking forward to wearing Trump while watching Trump become president.
“It means so much,” Imer says. “It's just such an honor because I was just a simple volunteer.”
It’s the next adventure for a seemingly typical teen on a journey that is anything but.
Imer says his ultimate goal is to run for president in 2040.
Share Article
A
Share
A
A
A
Share Article
Read Full Story