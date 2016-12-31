2016: A tumultous year in Indiana politics

Katie Cox
9:13 PM, Dec 30, 2016
INDIANAPOLIS -- 2016 has been a whirlwind year for politics in the U.S. and especially in the Hoosier state.

While the November elections may be the first thing that comes to mind, so much happened this year in Indiana politics that it's hard to fit into one story.

We’ve put together a timeline of some of the top moments, to show you just how crazy this year has been:

Jan. 1: Joe Hogsett became 49th mayor of Indianapolis

Feb. 9: Eric Holcomb was named Lt. Governor

Feb 10: Democrats said Todd Young's name should not be on the ballot

Feb. 10: Carrier announced move to Mexico

Feb. 13: Donald Trump weighed in on Carrier's announcement for the first time, but not the last

Feb. 21: Mayor Hogsett, Sen. Joe Donnelly met with Carrier workers 

  • It was the first regularly-scheduled union meeting since Carrier announced it was relocating jobs to Mexico.

Mar. 2: Governor Pence met with Carrier execs at the Statehouse 

  • Pence called the meeting "frank and productive" and said the company would repay state and local tax incentives it had received. Pence said the Carrier would keep 400 good paying jobs in Indiana.

Mar. 22: Governor Pence signed a bill to end ISTEP testing starting in 2017

  • The bill also established a panel that would study alternatives to the test. 

Mar. 24: Governor Pence signed a controversial Indiana abortion bill into law

  • The bill was one of the most severe in the U.S.  It prohibited abortions on the basis of race or sex of a fetus, or a potential disability.

April 20: Donald Trump made a campaign stop in Indianapolis

April 27: Bernie Sanders made a campaign stop at Indiana University in Bloomington

May 3: The Indiana Primary was a big day for Indiana 

  • Republican front-runner Donald Trump cemented his status as the party's presumptive nominee with a commanding victory – earning 53 percent of the vote, beating out rival Sen. Ted Cruz.
  • On the Democratic side, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders eked out a narrower margin of victory, taking 53 percent of the vote to former Secretary of State Hilary Clinton's 47 percent.
  • In the U.S. Senate Race, Congressman Todd Young won a decisive victory over Republican and fellow Congressman Marlin Stutzman, taking 67 percent of the vote. 
  • In the GOP race for District 9, relative newcomer Trey Hollingsworth claimed victory over a field of competitors that included current Indiana Attorney General Greg Zoeller and State Senator Erin Houchin.
  • And State Sen. Jim Banks beat out five other Republicans to grab his party's nomination in Indiana's 3rd Congressional District.

June 30: Pence's controversial abortion bill blocked by federal judge.

  • The bill was blocked just a day before it was set to take effect. The judge ruled that the state does not have the authority to limit a woman's reasons for ending a pregnancy.

July 4: Speculation heated up over whether Gov. Pence would become Trump's running mate

  • The two men met over the holiday weekend in New Jersey.
  • Pence didn't deny his interest but avoided the question altogether.
  • At the time Trump's potential list of running mates included Pence, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, and Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions.

July 11: Baron Hill dropped out of the Indiana Senate race

  • Leaving the door open for Democrats to nominate Evan Bayh. 

July 12: Donald Trump visited Indiana to attend a rally alongside Gov. Pence

  • At a campaign rally in Westfield, Trump played coy with the speculation about Pence as his VP pick. The real estate mogul said he didn't know if people would be calling Pence "governor or vice president" next year.
  • Trump was forced to stay in Indiana Tuesday night because of a 'mechanical' issue with his plane.
  • Trump also met with Gov. Christie, another potential nominee, in Indiana. 

July 13: Donald Trump has separate meetings with Pence, Gingrich in Indianapolis

July 13: Evan Bayh officially entered the race for Indiana Senat

July 14: Numerous reports surfaced that Trump chose Mike Pence as his VP 

  • Nothing official had been confirmed, but Gov. Pence flew to New Jersey ahead of Trump's VP announcement. 

July 15: Trump tweets that he chose Mike Pence as his VP nominee or did he? Oh wait, yes he did. 

  • The press conference making it official was postponed until the following morning due to the terror attacks in Nice, France.

  • Pence's attorney filed paperwork to remove him from the Indiana ballot and re-election as governor. 

  • The days following the announcement left the GOP scrambling to fill Pence's spot on the ballot for governor.

July 26: Eric Holcomb chosen to replace Gov. Pence on the November ballot 

Oct. 3: A federal court of appeals said Gov. Mike Pence could not block funding to help refugees from Syria resettle in Indiana

Oct. 4: Vice presidential debate in Farmville, Virginia. 

Oct. 7: Trump and Billy Bush tape leaked to media

Oct. 8: Gov. Pence released statement on Trump and Billy Bush video

Pence said he could not condone or defend Donald Trump's comments about women leading to new speculation about whether or not he would stay in the race as Trump's running mate. 

As a husband and father, I was offended by the words and actions described by Donald Trump in the eleven-year-old video released yesterday. I do not condone his remarks and cannot defend them. I am grateful that he has expressed remorse and apologized to the American people. We pray for his family and look forward to the opportunity he has to show what is in his heart when he goes before the nation tomorrow night. - Mike Pence

Oct. 18: Indiana Senate Debate

Nov. 8: General Elections

  • Republicans claim victory in Indiana. Eric Holcomb, Todd Young, and Donald Trump all won the state, which went almost entirely red for the 2016 elections. It was a landslide win for the GOP in the state, with Republicans taking all of the major state races. 

Nov. 24: Trump tweeted that he was 'working hard' on Thanksgiving to get Carrier to stay in U.S.

Nov. 29:  CNN reported that Trump and Carrier had moved beyond just discussions and were not negotiating 

Nov. 30: Trump tweeted that he had reached a deal with Carrier 

Dec. 1: Trump visited Indiana

Dec. 18: Former Indianapolis Mayor Bill Hudnut died at age 84

  • Hudnut was the longest serving mayor in Indianapolis, beginning his first term in 1976 and was re-elected three times for a total of 16 years. 

Dec. 19: Donald Trump officially is awarded all 11 of Indiana's electoral votes

