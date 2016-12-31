2016: A tumultous year in Indiana politics

Video surfaced of the moment employees received the news about their jobs. The company stated the relocation process would take place over a 3-year period. The work movement is expected to start in 2017, with completion in 2019.
On the Democratic side, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders eked out a narrower margin of victory, taking 53 percent of the vote to former Secretary of State Hilary Clinton's 47 percent.
In the U.S. Senate Race, Congressman Todd Young won a decisive victory over Republican and fellow Congressman Marlin Stutzman, taking 67 percent of the vote.
In the GOP race for District 9, relative newcomer Trey Hollingsworth claimed victory over a field of competitors that included current Indiana Attorney General Greg Zoeller and State Senator Erin Houchin.
And State Sen. Jim Banks beat out five other Republicans to grab his party's nomination in Indiana's 3rd Congressional District.
Leaving the door open for Democrats to nominate Evan Bayh.
July 12: Donald Trump visited Indiana to attend a rally alongside Gov. Pence
At a campaign rally in Westfield, Trump played coy with the speculation about Pence as his VP pick. The real estate mogul said he didn't know if people would be calling Pence "governor or vice president" next year.
Trump was forced to stay in Indiana Tuesday night because of a 'mechanical' issue with his plane.
Trump also met with Gov. Christie, another potential nominee, in Indiana.
July 13: Donald Trump has separate meetings with Pence, Gingrich in Indianapolis
As a husband and father, I was offended by the words and actions described by Donald Trump in the eleven-year-old video released yesterday. I do not condone his remarks and cannot defend them. I am grateful that he has expressed remorse and apologized to the American people. We pray for his family and look forward to the opportunity he has to show what is in his heart when he goes before the nation tomorrow night. - Mike Pence
Bayh, who had led the polls until this point, begins to see the numbers slowly switching sides.
Nov. 8: General Elections
Republicans claim victory in Indiana. Eric Holcomb, Todd Young, and Donald Trump all won the state, which went almost entirely red for the 2016 elections. It was a landslide win for the GOP in the state, with Republicans taking all of the major state races.