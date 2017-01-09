Bernie Sanders to speak at Sunday health care rally in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS -- 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is coming to Indianapolis.

Sanders will speak at a "Save Health Care" rally Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Statehouse.

According to Sanders' website, it's a rally to keep funding Planned Parenthood, stop cuts to Medicaid, and prevent Obamacare from being repealed.

The website also says:

On Sunday, January 15, join all those who believe in economic and social justice to tell Republicans loudly and clearly: You are not going to get away with it.

People interested in attending the rally are encouraged to RSVP, although the website says seating for the rally is on a first come, first-serve basis.

Sanders will also be at a rally at 401 N. Central Avenue in Connorsville on Sunday at noon. Again, those who are interested in attending are encouraged to RSVP.

The last time Sanders appeared in Indianapolis was for a rally on Monument Circle the day he before won Indiana's primary for the democratic presidential nominee.