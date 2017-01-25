CALL 6: ISP voter fraud investigation complete; results not released for at least a month

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana State Police's investigation into voter registration fraud in the state is now complete, but it could be another month before we see those results.

Before the elections, questions were raised across the country about whether people were illegally registered to vote. Indiana State Police started an investigation, which at one point covered 56 counties. That investigation is now complete, but those results have not been released.

Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry said his team is still deciding what action to take based on the evidence they received.

“State police have essentially completed the investigation. They’ve submitted their reports to us and we’re in the process of reviewing those,” said Curry.

In the meantime, President Trump is not backing down on his claims of voter fraud in the November election.

I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

even, those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time). Depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedures! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

Secretary of State Connie Lawson said she has not been made aware of any voter fraud during Indiana’s elections, but she is open to learning more about his concerns.

Lawson released the following statement to RTV6:

“I am not aware of any evidence that supports the voter fraud claims made by President Trump, but I am open to learning more about his concerns. I have confidence in our state’s elections and the integrity of the process.”

It’s now been three months since those investigations began and authorities have reviewed tens of thousands of voter registrations.

Documents, previously obtained by Call 6 Investigates, show an investigation into voter registration fraud in the state of Indiana has found registrations containing incorrect addresses, false birth dates and even fake names.

Those documents do not say whether any of these fraudulent registrations were actually used to cast votes in the November election.

That information may be made public after the prosecutor releases more about the investigation. He said they hope to have their decision within the next 30 days.

“We wanted the state police to not only determine what transpired with any given form that was submitted, also how it came about in the first place. In other words, who was in charge of sending these individuals out to seek registrations? That’s why the investigation is taking a significant period of time,” said Curry.

